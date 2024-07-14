OSCARS 2025 starts accepting submissions

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences‘ website for submissions to be considered for the 2025 Oscars is now open, the Academy said.

The Academy is currently accepting general entries (best picture and other categories), animated features, animated shorts, documentary features, documentary shorts, international features, live action shorts, original scores and original songs.

Submissions are due on different dates between Aug. 15 and Nov. 14, depending on the submission’s category and the date of its qualifying run. (General entries, animated features, documentary features and short films of all sorts have two different due dates, one for submissions that qualified before July 1 and another for submissions that qualified on or after that date.)

MNA