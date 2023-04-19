Samadi named as Jury member at Brussels Short Film Festival

Brussels Short Film Festival will be held from April 26 to May 6, in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Iranian director Farnoush Samadi will attend the festival as a jury member.

Farnoosh Samadi is an Iranian filmmaker who graduated from Fine Art Academy in Rome. She worked as a co-writer in Ali Asgari's award-winning short films.

She is also the co-writer of a feature film with Ali Asgari which was developed at Cinefondation Residence. 'The Silence' her first short film co-directed by Ali Asgari had its world premiere in competition at Cannes Film Festival 2016.

'Gaze' is her second short film which has its world premiere in competition of Locarno Film Festival 2017. She is a member of the Academy of the Oscars.

