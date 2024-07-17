  1. Culture
Iranian film Oldboy wins award at Irish festival

Iranian film Oldboy wins award at Irish festival

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian movie 'Oldboy' won the best foreign film award from the 36th Galway Film Festival in Ireland.

The 36th edition of the Galway Film Fleadh has come to an end after another outstanding year. With sold out screenings across the festival programme the Fleadh featured 94 feature films and over 100 short films featuring the best of Irish and World cinema.

On July 16, the winners of the Ireland-based were announced and the Iranian movie "Oldboy" directed by Oktay Baraheni and a film by a Palestinian director entitled "Towards the Unknown Land" won the award of the best film. 

