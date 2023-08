TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The press conference of the 40th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) was held on Monday in Tehran with the presence of Mehdi Azarpendar, the secretary of the festival.

The latest edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival is slated to be held from October 19 to 24.

TISFF is approved by the Academy Awards® (Oscars) and the winner of the Grand Prize becomes eligible for the Oscars.