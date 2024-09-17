Iran holds 17% share of dairy market in Asia

Hasan Khamisabadi said dairy products are among the major exports in the agricultural sector, which contributes significantly to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

According to the latest statistics of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Iran was the largest exporter of dairy products in Asia last year (2023), he stated.

Khamisabadi added that more than 9 million tons of milk and dairy products were exported by Asian countries in 2023, of which Iran’s share was 17 percent.

