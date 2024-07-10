Trump invites Biden to hold another debate this week

"I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world," Trump said at a rally in Florida.

"Let’s do another debate this week so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president," Trump added, TASS reported.

However, he said this time the debates should be "man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred."

On June 27, Atlanta hosted the first-ever televised election debate between a sitting president and a former president in US history. Biden and Trump were not allowed to have talking points on them. Politico reported, citing three strategists close to the Democrats, that, after Biden’s faltering performance, some in the party are actively discussing replacing him with an alternative candidate.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Trump has already garnered the necessary number of primary votes to clinch the Republican nomination. Biden, running for re-election, won Democratic primaries in New Jersey and Washington, DC, in some of the last contests last month.

