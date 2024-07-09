‘I’m not going anywhere’: Biden

Biden on Monday reiterated that he is “firmly committed” to winning a second term in office.

Confronted with a list of liberal news organizations and pundits who have called on him to bow out of the race, Biden claimed that all are part of an “elite” conspiracy to force him out of contention.

“I don’t care what those big names think,” Biden said. “The American public is not going to move away from me as an average voter,” he declared, his voice rising to a shout.

“I’m more than the presumptive, I’m going to be the Democratic nominee,” he asserted, RT reported.

While the Democratic Party stood united behind Biden during this year’s largely symbolic primary season, the president’s political future has been thrown into uncertainty following a disastrous debate performance against his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, last month.

