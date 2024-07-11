‘Time running short’ for Biden: Pelosi

Biden has already insisted he will not drop out of the race.

Commenting in an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Democratic heavyweight Pelosi admitted the party is “not in lockstep” regarding Biden’s campaign, before heaping praise on the president for his appearance at a NATO leaders’ summit held in Washington this week, RT reported.

When asked directly whether Biden has her support to head the Democratic ticket, she answered: “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We are all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short.”

“He is beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make his decision,” Pelosi added. “I want him to do whatever he decides to do, and that’s the way it is.”

Democratic donors and officials have increasingly urged the 81-year-old Biden to end his campaign after the debacle against Republic rival Trump two weeks ago, although the US leader has insisted that only “God Almighty” could convince him to do so.

