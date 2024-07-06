IRGC chief congratulates president-elect Pezeshkian

In a congratulatory message to president-elect Pezeshkian on Saturday, Major General Salami conveyed the IRGC's commitment to further enhance the cooperation with Iran's new administration.

Salami expressed appreciation for the Iranian people's engagement in the 14th presidential election of the Islamic Republic of Iran, commending the concerted efforts of all executive agents, supervisory bodies, and security forces in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pezeshkian on winning the 14th Presidential election and conveyed his best wishes for Pezeshkian's tenure as Iran’s President-elect.

Salami affirmed the IRGC's belief that the Islamic Republic will triumph in the economic battle against its adversaries through the full mobilization of national resources, opportunities, and expertise.

He added that the nation's progress in global policy arenas is anticipated, by relying on a strategy that leverages internal strengths and upholds the authority of the Islamic Republic to secure the rights of the Iranian people.

