Serbian pres. offers congrats on Pezeshkian's victory

Aleksandar Vučić in a message to Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's president elect stated that his victory reflects the citizens' trust in his vision for the future, his commitment to peace and his intention to progress the country.

He assured that Pezeshkian's presidency would bring prosperity to the nation.

"Sincere congratulations to Iranian President @drpezeshkian. Your victory reflects citizens' trust in your vision for the future, dedication to peace, and desire for your country's progress. I am confident that your leadership will bring prosperity and well-being to your people," the Serbian president's post read.

Veteran parliamentarian Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran's presidential elections runoff, the interior ministry said, bringing a conclusion to a tight race that saw voters swell polling stations on Friday.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the Iranina interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

SD/ISN403041611083