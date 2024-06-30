Iran detained terrorist elements during recent elections

"Before the start of the elections, a number of terrorist operatives who had been sent into the country and were preparing for terrorist operations faced a total failure by the intelligence forces," a statement by Majid Mirahmadi, deputy interior minister for security and law enforcement affairs said.

"Among their actions were their calls to go to 1,000 squares under the name of a candidate's supporters, which was supposed to took place without the knowledge of the candidates to celebrate their victory, which failed due to the lack of people's support," Mirahmadi added.

MNA