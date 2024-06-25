Iran determined to strengthen multilateralism: Acting FM

"Today, the meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum under the chairmanship of Iran was successfully held in Tehran," Bagheri Kani wrote on X social network on Monday.

He pointed out that this meeting provided an opportunity for the representatives of the member states and the secretaries general of the Asian international organizations to discuss and exchange opinions on the issues of the agenda of the meeting and the perspective of the activities of the forum.

"In this meeting, two documents of principles governing the activities and procedures of the assembly were approved for the first time. Holding this meeting at this point shows Iran's determination to use all opportunities to strengthen multilateralism, cooperation and convergence in Asia," Bagheri Kani added.

The 19th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum was held in Tehran with the presence of Iranian and foreign officials on Monday.

MNA/