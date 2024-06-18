Rasht-Caspian Railway to be inaugurated in two days

The Rasht-Caspian Railway Project in Gilan Province will be inaugurated on June 20, 2024 with presence of Mohammad Mokhber, the acting president of Iran, Mehrdad Bazrpash, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Igor Levitin, the aide to the President of the Russian Federation, Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Igor Babushkin, Governor of Astrakhan Oblast and the ambassadors of the neighboring countries.

The project will bring considerable benefits to Iran and regional transport networks. Upon operation of this rail project which is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Persian Gulf will be connected to the Caspian Sea via rail.

The 37-kilometer Rasht-Caspian Railway completes the Qazvin-Rasht rail route and connects the city of Rasht to the Caspian Sea.

Located in the northern part of Iran, the primary purpose of the Rasht-Caspian Railway is to enhance connectivity to facilitate transportation and trade links between Iran and the Caspian Sea region northward and to the railway network southward. It provides a more efficient and cost-effective mode of transportation for freight and passengers.

MNA/MRUD