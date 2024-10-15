Iran, Azerbaijan discuss enhancement of energy, transit ties

Mentioning that Iran and Azerbaijan’s power grids are already connected and the two countries are exchanging electricity, Aliabadi expressed hope that the level of exchanges will increase soon.

“The electrical connection between Iran and Azerbaijan is now established, and it is hoped that this will increase by the summer of next year; It is also suggested that negotiations be held between Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia to expand cooperation in the electricity sector,” the minister said.

“Negotiations have also been held with Russia and it was decided to follow up on this issue in an upcoming meeting. The establishment of a power line between the two countries will be very beneficial for both sides economically,” he added.

During his stay in Tehran, Mustafayev also met and held talks with the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh.

In this meeting, Sadegh called for the preparation of a roadmap to increase annual transit between Iran and Azerbaijan to 15 million tons.

“The development of relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan has a high importance in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I am confident that these relations will be further enhanced in the future and in line with the interests of the two countries,” she said.

The minister stressed that Iran is ready to develop relations with Azerbaijan in all sectors and the Transport Ministry is prepared to hold the two countries’ 16th Joint Economic Committee meeting in Tehran as soon as possible to review all areas of cooperation.

In last December, Iran and Azerbaijan inaugurated a cross-border bridge over the Astarachay River to facilitate transit of goods between the two countries.

MNA/TT