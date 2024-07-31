Astrakhan region ready to contribute with BRICS

TV BRICS is the international media partner for the event.

Responding to TV BRICS at the press conference, the governor emphasised that the region closely cooperates with many countries, including the members of the association.

“We have built close cooperation with the Caspian littoral states in the economic and humanitarian spheres. Our region is ready to share its successes in agriculture. The Astrakhan region has passed the two million tourist flow per season. These are the achievements that we would really like to tell about on various information platforms, including those in the BRICS countries”

Igor Babushkin

Governor of the Astrakhan Region

Igor Babushkin said that the Caspian Media Forum will present and launch a new platform that will allow the Caspian littoral states (Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan) to establish information exchange. The head of the region added that a lot of work had been done in its creation.

“We have received the conclusion of the professional community, and at the media forum we will give a start,” he said.

The governor noted that for the entire history of the Caspian Media Forum, the journalistic community has initiated dozens of projects that are already being implemented.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, and Uzbekistan will attend the forum this year.

The programme of the event includes plenary sessions and discussions, during which such topics as the development of digital technologies in art and media, the new life of traditional art and cinema as a universal language of communication, as well as examples of cultural and historical unity in the Eurasian space, will be discussed.

The forum was organised by the Government of the Astrakhan region, the Aministrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, and the Ministry of Culture of Russia with the support of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States, the Caspian-Eurasia Centre for International and Socio-Political Studies, and the North-South Political Science Centre.

Every year, the Media Forum, whose history dates back to 2014, is attended by representatives of the journalistic community, authorities, scientists, political scientists, media specialists, experts, and leaders of public organisations from various countries.

