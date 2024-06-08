  1. World
4 injured in small plane crash in US state of Colorado

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Four people were injured in a small plane crash Friday morning in the US state of Colorado, authorities said.

The small passenger plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. local time in Arvada, a city located around 14 kilometers from the state's capital city, Denver, according to the Arvada Fire Protection District.

According to Xinhua, Arvada Fire and several agencies responded to the aviation emergency and crews immediately performed fire suppression and patient care to four victims, who have been transported to a local hospital, the agency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One witness was quoted as saying by local KDVR television station that he was driving in Arvada when he saw a plane flying extremely low, weaving back and forth and dipping wings.

Witnesses told the news outlet that neighbors helped pull people out of the plane.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said on X that it "is investigating the crash of a Beech 35 airplane near Arvada, Colorado."

