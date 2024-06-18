  1. World
8 people killed, 13 injured in car crash in Russia

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Eight people were killed and 13 injured, including minors, in a collision in Russia's Ryazan region, the regional prosecutor's office said.

"A collision took place in the Ryazan Region’s Shilovsky district. As a result of it, 21 people were affected. Eight people died on the spot, and 13 were hospitalized at a medical institution with injuries of different degrees of severity, including three minors. Ryazan Region Prosecutor General Kodarev has instructed [investigators] to probe into the car accident," the statement said, TASS reported.

According to the press service, four cars collided on a federal highway on Tuesday. "The regional prosecutor's office is investigating all the circumstances of the incident and eliminating the consequences," the press service said.

