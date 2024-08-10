7 killed after small plane crashes in south Chile

Both the pilot and the six occupants in the plane were killed, and investigators were heading to the scene to carry out an investigation, Xinhua reported, citing the agency statement.

The statement added that the cause of the accident was being investigated in complex climatic conditions.

"What comes next is the investigation. That is why the regional prosecutor is being established in the command post, along with the corresponding experts," Rodrigo Araya, the regional presidential delegate of Aysen, told the local press.

