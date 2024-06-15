Hamid Nouri case showed Iran diplomatic success: FM spox

Released Iranian national Hamid Nouri, who was illegally imprisoned in Sweden, arrived in Tehran on Saturday.

Speaking on his release Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani described Nouri's release from detention in Sweden as another manifestation of the Islamic Republic’s diplomacy in realizing and securing national interests and also firmly supporting the rights of Iranians.

According to Press TV, the spokesman noted that Nouri's detention was based on a wrongful order by the Swedish court and that his release was achieved as a result of continuous political, legal and consular efforts of the diplomatic system, the judiciary and other relevant authorities in Iran.

The spokesman further noted that Nouri has returned to Iran after enduring 1,680 days of indescribable detention contrary to the basic principles of human rights.

The official also appreciated the continuous efforts of the late president Ebrahim Raeisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian towards securing Nouri's release.

Kan’ani also thanked the role of Oman in helping to facilitate the process, emphasizing that the Foreign Ministry will continue to work diligently for the release of other Iranian citizens abroad.

MNA