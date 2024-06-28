France bans MKO chieftain from leaving the country

After attacking the bases of Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in Paris and acquiring evidence of money laundering, espionage equipment, weapons and illegitimate individuals, the French police issued an exit ban on the 70-year-old chieftain of terrorist group Maryam Rajavi as the investigation on her case continues.

On June 12, the French police attacked one of the MKO bases in Paris, discovering illegal weapons, while 3 members of the group were also detained.

Maryam Rajavi, the chieftain of the terrorist group, who is currently in a serious physical condition and her medical team has given up hope of her recovery, was banned from leaving and entering by the Albanian police last year.

MNA