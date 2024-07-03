  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2024, 10:45 AM

Gharibabadi pursues status of jailed Iranian Christian in UK

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi has followed up on the situation of an imprisoned Iranian Christian in the UK.

In a Farsi post on his X account on Wednesday, Gharibabadi, who is also the deputy chief of the Judiciary for international affairs, highlighted that he sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry explaining the dire situation of Richard John, a Christian Iranian citizen imprisoned in a British prison.

Gharibabadi called for ongoing efforts to secure John's release.

The UK has not responded to diplomatic inquiries thus far, he added.

He also mentioned that Richard John has not been granted a single day of furlough in the past 22 years.

