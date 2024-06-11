BRICS FMs reiterate commitment to combating terrorism

The BRICS nations’ foreign ministers have reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in al of its manifestations, according to a joint statement published by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on its website following the BRICS ministerial meeting in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod.

The ministers "reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border terrorism and terrorism financing and safe havens," the statement reads, TASS reported.

"They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with international law."

The ministers called for zero tolerance to terrorism and rejected double standards in anti-terrorist activities.

"They welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan. They also looked forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. The Ministers called for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework," the document says.

MP/PR