Creative Business Forum highlights media coop. in BRICS

Information exchange is the most important area of media co-operation. It is the established communication channels between local resources and international editorial offices that make it possible to get up-to-date information about what is happening in the world. This was stated by Evgenia Tolstoguzova, Head of International Projects of TV BRICS, during her speech at the session "The Russian Media Industry: A New Twist in the Development of the Market" at the Creative Business Forum within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

She noted that the network's co-operation with more than 70 partner media outlets helps to provide audiences with verified information that allows them to form an objective picture of what is happening in the BRICS countries and beyond.

"Journalists around the world are constantly in search of interesting content and face many challenges – from verification to adaptation of foreign-language materials. It is the established communication channels between local resources and editorial offices that make it possible to receive accurate up-to-date information. TV BRICS International Media Network is a such channel. In order to speed up the promotion of content, we are doing a lot of work to adapt materials into the languages of partner media. Now there are five of them: Russian, English, Portuguese, Chinese, Spanish," said Evgenia Tolstoguzova.

She noted that the media network provides the audience with its own and partner content in different formats: interviews, talk shows, text news and others.

The participants of the session spoke about the fact that the media, despite the changing market situation, continue to develop. They outlined the key trends in the sphere for the coming years.

Yulia Golubeva, Deputy General Director of a Russian media holding company, noted that TV channels and radio stations are actively using new tools to contact both loyal and completely new audiences.

"This allows the media to maintain both leadership and commercial attractiveness at a new stage of market development," she said.

The panelists stated that the use of new formats, such as podcasts, for example, helps the media adapt to the new reality. The audience is learning to consume content consciously, and this should also be taken into account when introducing new approaches and concepts.

Source: TV BRICS