Al-Araji, Kurdistan minister discuss security deal with Iran

During the meeting, Al-Araji and Barzani stressed the need to pursue the orders of the Prime Minister of Iraq and the security agreement with Iran based on the commitment of the federal government.

The two sides also discussed the continuation of cooperation and coordination to strengthen security and stability in the region.

Recently, Iraq's national security adviser emphasized that Baghdad is making extensive efforts to implement the security agreement with Iran.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani stressed that Baghdad is obliged to eliminate Iran's security concerns.

Touching upon the process of the implementation of the recent security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad, according to which the Iraqi side is committed to disarming the armed separatist and terrorist groups in the Kurdistan region by September 19, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Monday said that the deadline will not be extended under any circumstances and this matter has been officially announced by Iraqi officials to the Iraqi side, he said.

He went on to say that fortunately, the Iraqi government has taken favorable measures in this regard so far and it emphasized that it adheres to the agreement. The Prime Minister of Iraq has also made favorable statements recently, and Iran hopes to see the full implementation of this agreement on the determined date, he continued.

In July, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned Iraq over the presence and the activity of anti-Iran terrorist groups in that country.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that Iran waits until Iraq's deadline is over and hopes that the Iraqi government fulfills its responsibility, but if the deadline is finished and the anti-Iran terrorists remain armed or continue to carry out operations, the country will resume acting against the terrorists.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour earlier said that Iraq has undertaken a commitment to disarm and expel anti-Iran terrorists operating in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Since September 24, 2022, the IRGC has launched several rounds of airstrikes against the positions of the terrorists who are holed up in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The IRGC has urged the central government in Iraq and authorities in Kurdistan to meet their commitments toward Iran and take necessary measures to secure the border.

On November 21, 2022, positions of anti-Iran separatist and terrorist groups in northern Iraq came under combined attacks using missiles and kamikaze drones. The strikes targeted the positions of the notorious ‘Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan’ (PDKI) and the Komala Party in northern Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam television news network reported at the time.

