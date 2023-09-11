FM stresses end of terrorists presence in Iraqi Kurdistan

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Jalal Talabani and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat thanked the government and people of Iraq and the officials of the Kurdistan region for hosting and providing services to Arbaeen pilgrims.

He pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants an independent, prosperous and flourished Iraq, and praised the late previous Iraqi president Jalal Talabani's role in Iraq.

"The presence of terrorists in the Iraqi Kurdistan region and their actions against Iran's security are in contradiction with the Iraqi constitution and friendship between the two nations," the foreign minister underscored.

He further asserted that no one should be allowed to harm the security of Iraq's neighbors.

The head of the Iranian diplomatic apparatus highlighted the strong relations between Iran and Iraq and emphasized accelerating the implementation of the security agreement between the two countries, which was signed between top Iranian security officials of the two countries last winter.

Bafel Talabani, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its continuous support to the Iraqi government and nation, describing Iran as the strongest supporter of the Iraqi nation.

The PUK head further said, "We are proud of our relations and friendship with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MNA