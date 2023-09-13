Iraq starts relocating Kurdish fighters from Iran border

"Based on the agreement between Iraq and Iran, necessary measures were taken to remove these groups from the border areas and they were housed in camps deep inside Iraqi Kurdistan," Hussein told a press conference on Tuesday.

Hussein said he would visit Tehran on Wednesday to deliver the message in person in the hopes that it would prevent any escalation on the border.

Iraq and Iran signed a border security agreement in March, according to which the Iraqi side is committed to disarming the armed separatist and terrorist groups in the Kurdistan region by September 19.

