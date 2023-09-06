Tehraners hold symbolic march to mark Arbaeen (2)

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Tehraners marked Arbaeen [the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam] on Wednesday by attending a symbolic march to the holy shrine of Hazrat Abdol Azim Hassani in the southern city of Rey.

People from different walks of life have taken part in the grand religious procession by walking a 15-kilometer route from Imam Hussein Square to the holy shrine. It is held under the banner of 'Those left behind from Arbaeen'.