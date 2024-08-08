Unauthorized immigrants must leave Iran till end of year

General Ahmad Reza Radan made the remarks on the sidelines of the Arbaeen exercise on Thursday.

He stated that all police units are prepared to help their colleagues stationed at the borders for the great Arbaeen exercise.

Regarding serving pilgrims, he added that 1,500,000 passports have been issued, so far which 650,000 were pilgrimage passports.

General Radan also mentioned the issue of foreign nationals, stating that the exit permit or a servant's book will not be issued for foreign nationals to participate in the Arbaeen procession at border points.

He stated that foreign nationals are only allowed to leave and enter through the Chazaba border for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Regarding the policy and plan for the return of all illegal foreign nationals, they should leave Iran by the end of the year and return to their country.

SD/FNA1723009584689091896