Normalizing ties with Zionists to be detrimental to region

Iranian Foreign Minister on Friday met and held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut. After the bilateral meeting, the two top Iranian and Lebanese diplomats attended a joint press conference and answered the questions raised by the journalists.

Calling for continuous consultations between Tehran and Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian, during the meeting, said that Iran wishes nothing for Lebanon but more prosperity and welfare.

Lebanon is the heart of the region and any development in Lebanon affects the entire region, he said elsewhere in his remarks, hoping that a president would be elected for the Arab country as soon as possible with the agreement of different parties.

Saying that all the regional parties are trying to replace the disputes with understanding, Amir-Abdollahian underlined that the Zionist regime is the enemy of regional peace and stability.

Calling for paying more attention to the economic relations between Tehran and Beirut, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the US sanctions cannot prevent these ties.

Iranian companies are ready to help solve the electricity problem in Lebanon, he continued, adding that Iran is also ready to hold the joint economic cooperation commission of the two countries in Tehran immediately after the formation of the new government of Lebanon.

Amir-Abdollahian also invested his Lebanese counterpart to visit Tehran.

Abdallah Bou Habib, for his part, hailed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Beirut and said his country is always interested in expanding relations with Tehran.

The Lebanese foreign minister also said that Beirut welcomes the restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

The two Iranian and Lebanese foreign ministers once again condemned the shameful act of Qur'an desecration in European countries.

In a press conference held later on Friday, Bou Habib provided some explanation regarding the presence of UNIFIL forces on the borders of Lebanon and the Occupied Palestine.

There were strong pressures regarding the continued presence of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon's borders, but in the end, Lebanon's proposal was approved with the support of China and Russia, he said, adding that UNIFIL forces must inform the Lebanese army about the traffic of all their patrols and coordinate with the Lebanese army in these activities.

In the clauses of this agreement, the necessity of the Israeli regime's retreat from the occupied territories of Lebanon is emphasized, he continued.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, during the presser said that Iran opposes any foreign interference in the affairs of other countries, including Lebanon.

Saying that the Lebanese leaders have the ability to reach an agreement on the election of a new president, Amir-Abdollahian added that foreign parties can positively support the dialogues between Lebanese parties on this issue.

"We are present in Beirut today to emphasize that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support all Lebanese, including the nation, the army, the government, and the Resistance in this country," he stressed.

MP/Spox. channel/5876326