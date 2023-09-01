Anti-Lebanon pressures aim at targeting Resistance

Berri made the remarks in a Friday meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beirut.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on several issues of mutual interest.

Referring to the regional developments, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that the development of relations between Tehran and Riyadh will have a positive impact on not only the two countries but the entire region.

Considering the stability of Lebanon as important for Iran, Amir-Abdollahian expressed Tehran's support for the efforts of Lebanese officials in electing a president.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched upon the issue of Qur'an desecration in Europe and conveyed the proposal of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on this issue to Berri.

The Lebanese parliament speaker, for his part, stressed that efforts are underway to reach an agreement between the Lebanese parties over electing a president. "If the president is elected, Lebanon is a rich country and can get out of the current difficult economic situation in a short period of time," he underlined.

He also stressed that Resistance supports Lebanon against threats, and, alongside the army, is the fundamental pillar of Lebanon's security.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Lebanese capital on Thursday afternoon. Upon his arrival at Beirut airport, the top Iranian diplomat told reporters that Iran would continue its support for Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat held meetings with Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

MP/FNA14020610000201