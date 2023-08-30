Sanctions aim to take people’s livelihood hostage: Leader

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with President Ebrahim Raeisi and members of his cabinet on the occasion of the Government Week in Tehran.

Government Week is observed in memory of former president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and his prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

In late August 1981, a bomb explosion claimed the lives of top officials including the then-president Rajaei and prime minister Bahonar.

The terrorist group Mujahedin-e-Khaq Organization (MKO) was responsible for the 1981 attack.

Considering the issue of Iranian nations' livelihood as an important matter, the Leader in the meeting called on the government officials to pursue neutralizing the sanctions that have affected the lives of the Iranian people negatively.

"Most of the sanctions aim to take people’s livelihood hostage. Along with (pursuing) negotiations, sanctions should be neutralized. The most important indicator of the neutralization of sanctions is the reduction of inflation," he stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also advised the Iranian president and his cabinet to always consider the impact of their decision on the country's economy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution hailed the efforts of the 13th Iranian government for contributing to the country's progress.

