Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 27

Arman-e Melli:
Iran defeated by Japan at 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship
Abrar:
Qatari PM says hopes recent Iran-US agreement leads to JCPOA negotiations
China to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in energy section
Riyadh says will review BRICS invitation proposal
Iran suffers heavy defeat at FIBA Basketball World Cup opener
Abrar Eghtesadi:
Tehran, Washington agree on entrance of Iran's oil to global market
Akhbar-e San'at:
MP: Iran becomes exporter of most complex military equipment
Azarbaijan:
Armenia offers new peace proposal to Azerbaijan
Tejarat:
Russian diplomat says military cooperation with Iran will continue
Servat:
New Development Bank president to visit Iran
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Media reports say US, Iran reach unofficial agreement on oil flows
Two Russian nationals detained in Lebanon on charges of spying for Zionist regime
Siasat-e Rouz:
Europeans seeking to purchase Iranian drones
Iran's political victory, challenge for Washington
Kayhan:
Deputy defense minister says Europeans want to buy Iranian drones
