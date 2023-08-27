Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 27

Arman-e Melli:

Iran defeated by Japan at 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship

Abrar:

Qatari PM says hopes recent Iran-US agreement leads to JCPOA negotiations

China to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in energy section

Riyadh says will review BRICS invitation proposal

Iran suffers heavy defeat at FIBA Basketball World Cup opener

Abrar Eghtesadi:

Tehran, Washington agree on entrance of Iran's oil to global market

Akhbar-e San'at:

MP: Iran becomes exporter of most complex military equipment

Azarbaijan:

Armenia offers new peace proposal to Azerbaijan

Tejarat:

Russian diplomat says military cooperation with Iran will continue

Servat:

New Development Bank president to visit Iran

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Media reports say US, Iran reach unofficial agreement on oil flows

Two Russian nationals detained in Lebanon on charges of spying for Zionist regime

Siasat-e Rouz:

Europeans seeking to purchase Iranian drones

Iran's political victory, challenge for Washington

Kayhan:

Deputy defense minister says Europeans want to buy Iranian drones

