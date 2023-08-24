Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 24

Arman-e Melli:
Veteran Iranian screenwriter Ebrahim Golestan dies at 101
Abrar:
Russia says needs Iran's experience in car industry
BRICS leaders seeking end of bipolar world
Azarbaijan:
Iran's oil export reaches 2.2 mn bpd
Iran, Brazil to establish direct shipping line
Pishro:
IRGC Ground Force ready to serve Arbaeen pilgrims
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iran MP says Taliban lies over resolving water share issue
White House says prisoner swap deal with Iran underway according to understanding
Medvedev: Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions
Rouzgar:
Iran destination for halal tourism
Siasat-e Rouz:
BRICS leader stress formation of unipolar world
Kayhan:
NATO prime suspect of crisis creating in Eastern Europe
Oil minister: Iran's oil production hits 3.3 mn bpd
