Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 24

Arman-e Melli:

Veteran Iranian screenwriter Ebrahim Golestan dies at 101

Abrar:

Russia says needs Iran's experience in car industry

BRICS leaders seeking end of bipolar world

Azarbaijan:

Iran's oil export reaches 2.2 mn bpd

Iran, Brazil to establish direct shipping line

Pishro:

IRGC Ground Force ready to serve Arbaeen pilgrims

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran MP says Taliban lies over resolving water share issue

White House says prisoner swap deal with Iran underway according to understanding

Medvedev: Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions

Rouzgar:

Iran destination for halal tourism

Siasat-e Rouz:

BRICS leader stress formation of unipolar world

Kayhan:

NATO prime suspect of crisis creating in Eastern Europe

Oil minister: Iran's oil production hits 3.3 mn bpd

MNA