Zionist missile strikes hit Syria's Aleppo airport

“At around 2000 hours (1700 GMT), the Israeli enemy targeted Aleppo international airport with missile fire, causing some material damage at the heart of the facility,” SANA said on Wednesday.

It made no mention of casualties.

SANA had earlier reported “the sound of explosions” in the area.

The United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a vast network of sources on the ground for its information, confirmed there had been an attack.

It said four Zionist missiles had targeted the runway and depots at the airport believed to contain missiles.

The Observatory did not report any casualties but said the raids had triggered explosions and fires.

SANA also said on Wednesday that anti-aircraft defenses had intercepted “enemy” missiles above the capital Damascus. State television said the missiles were Israeli.

Last Thursday, SANA reported two civilians wounded in a series of Israeli air raids on the western Hama and Tartous regions.

