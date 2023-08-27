Lebanon’s Hezbollah unveils anti-aircraft missiles

The missiles were unveiled on Saturday, on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the liberation of the Jurud Sharqiya region from the grip of Daesh terrorists, the al-Manar television network reported.

The military exhibition kicked off at an area of more than 10,000 square kilometers, showcasing all the equipment and armored vehicles that Hezbollah had confiscated during the 1982, 2000, and 2006 wars with Israel and the 2017 battle with Takfiri terrorist groups.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Hezbollah’s political council, Ibrahim Amin al-Sayed, described the items displayed as “clear proof of the Resistance’s power and efficiency to defeat and weaken the enemy.”

Such exhibitions, he added, are held in a bid to prevent consigning Hezbollah’s achievements to oblivion.

Sayed also censured certain Arab rulers for following the US suit, warning that Washington is only after its own interests.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah unveiled the “Tharollah (AS)” guided missile system, which has “the precision to simultaneously hit and destroy targets.”

In May, Hezbollah launched large-scale military exercises in Southern Lebanon, showcasing its strength ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the country’s liberation from the Israeli occupation.

MNA/PressTV