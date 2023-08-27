Iran Army to unveil new achievements soon

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Saturday that the new achievements of the armed forces can meet the country's needs to face future threats, adding that the new achievements will be unveiled in the fields of land, sea, air and defense by the Iran Army.

The Army will also unveil new achievements in the fields of drones, electronic warfare, cyber warfare, weapons and ammunition, Sayyari underlined.

Referring to the unveiling of the homegrown 'Mohajer-10' drone in recent days, he said that Mohajer-10 UAV is capable of 24 hours of continuous flight and able to carry all kinds of ammunition and bombs.

The Mohajer-10 UAV, capable of 24 hours of continuous flight at an altitude of 7,000 meters and an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers was unveiled on August 22 in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

