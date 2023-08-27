Hamas test-fires new missile in Gaza Strip

Two weeks ago, Palestinian Resistance forces in an exercise test-fired more than 50 long-range missiles toward the sea.

In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and enhance their readiness.

According to local sources, Palestinian Resistance fighters also confronted the Zionists' attacks on Tulkarm on Sunday morning. Fierce armed clashes were reported between the Israeli regime's troops and the Resistance forces in Tulkarm camp.

Meanwhile, Resistance groups announced that their forces targeted the Zionists' vehicles with mines and forced them to retreat.

Palestinian sources reported that 5 Palestinians were injured during the skirmishes.

The conflict between the Palestinians and the occupiers has escalated recently since the start of the holy month of Ramadan following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy al-Quds city.

