Nasrallah rejects Iran's involvement in West Bank resistance

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah offered condolences over demise of prominent Lebanese journalist Talal Salman: He was a man of resistance till his last breath, Al-Manar TV reported.

Later, he said that "Before the Second Liberation Takfiri terrorists ocupied wide areas of Lebanon’s Eastern Mountain Range and used this region as a hotbed to launch terorirst attacks on Lebanon."

"The US, along with some local powers, hindered the Lebanese Army’s battle against Takfiris," he further said, adding, " Washington threatened the Lebanese Government of suspending the aid to the Lebanese Army in case of a battle against the Takfiris."

The Hezbollah Leader went on to note that "The Second Liberation is yet another successful manifestation of the Golden Triology: Army-People-Resistance."

"Israeli claims that Iran is behind the escalation of acts of resistance in the West Bank are baseless and foolish accusations," Nasrallah further said about the occupied West Bank, stressing that, "The resistance in the West Bank is pure Palestinian."

He went on to warn that, "Any Israeli assassination against any target on the Lebanese territory won’t go unanswered."

"Israelis must know that changing the rules of engagement is not allowed," he added.

The Hezbollah chief further voiced support to Palestinian hunger strikes in Israeli jails as well as the Bahraini political prisoners.

He touched upon the issue of Syria and said that, "The US has been leading the war against Syria since day 1, Takfiris were just puppets in Washington’s hands."

"The US resorted to Caeser Act when it realized that failure of its scheme in Syria," he added.

In his latest speech on August 14, on the 17th anniversary of the 2006 Divine Victory, Nasrallah affirmed that should a battle with the Israeli enemy escalate into a war with the entire Axis of Resistance, ‘Israel’ will cease to exist and will be returned to the Stone Age.

The Second Liberation falls on August 28. It was achieved in 2017, when Lebanese Army and Hezbollah fighters liberated northern and eastern border from ISIL and other Takfiri terrorists who were threatening the lives of millions of Lebanese and Syrian people.

The Hezbollah Leader called the occasion the Second Liberation after the first liberation in the year 2000, when Hezbollah Resistance along with the sacrifices of many Lebanese movements and parties forced the Israeli occupation troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and western Bekaa.

