FM reiterates Iran's call for water share from Hirmand River

During the Saturday phone call, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed bilateral issues between the two countries.

Referring to the recent visit of the Iranian technical delegation to Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that such visits, which are taking place in accordance with the 1973 Hirmand Water Treaty, would help both sides to witness more transparency.

Pointing to the freedom of the Iranian journalist Mohammad Hossein Velayati, the Iranian top diplomat called for the resolution of some previously raised issues.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always wished for well-being of Afghanistan and the good people of that country, he said.

Referring to the large number of Afghan nationals residing in Iran, he added that Iran emphasizes the cooperation of all parties inside Afghanistan in the direction of stability, security and welfare of the people of that country.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, for his part, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that efforts are underway to resolve certain issues.

While inviting Amir-Abdollahian to Kabul, the top Taliban diplomat considered the relations between Kabul and Tehran to be based on neighborliness and brotherhood.

SKH/FNA14020604001005