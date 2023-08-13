Iran's experts visit Afghanistan's Deh Ravod over water share

Iranian experts have visited the sources of the Helmand River for the first time with the aim of resolving the issue, according to the Iranian envoy.

"Our technical delegation is currently in Kabul, the visit has been done and we will receive its report soon," Kazemi Qomi added.

In June, Kazemi Qomi said that the Taliban have agreed to the visit of Iranian experts to the Kajakai Dam.

Referring to Iran's water rights from the Hirmand River (also known as Helmand), the Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahidi recently cited, "If there is water in the dams, the Taliban side must provide Iran's share, and if there is not, this issue must be clarified for us. Because our experts believe that there is water in these dams, but the Taliban side says that there is no water."

Iran's demands for this water right are based on the treaty reached in 1973 and detailed negotiations have been conducted at different levels in this regard. Iranian officials have always emphasized the correct implementation of the 1973 Hirmand River Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan.

MP/IRN