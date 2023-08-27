  1. Politics
Iran, Qatar FMs confer on latest issues of mutual interests

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani have discussed the latest issues of mutual interests.

Amir-Abdollahian and Al-Thani held a telephone conversation to discuss the latest regional developments late on Saturday.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s positive role and constructive efforts in international and regional interactions. He also thanked Qatar for its role in releasing Iran’s frozen assets.

He also discussed the latest regional developments with his Qatari counterpart.

Al-Thani, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the friendly ties between the two countries and stressed the importance of continuing bilateral talks and close consultations between Iran and Qatar.

