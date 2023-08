According to the statement released by the Iranian Embassy in Oman, on Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Busaidi held a telephone conversation.

In the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments, the Embassy's statement added.

