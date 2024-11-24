Iran’s karate team into final of 2024 World Cup

In the semifinals, Iran defeated Japan with a score of 3-0 to advance to the final of the tournament.

In the final match, Iran will compete against Egypt on Sunday.

Earlier in the tournament, the Iranian team overcame competitors from Macedonia, Croatia, Italy, and Australia during the group stage.

Iran also secured a victory against Slovakia in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.

The Iranian squad includes Mahmoud Nemati, Mehdi Ashouri, Saleh Abazari, and Mehdi Khodabakhshi.

The 2024 Karate World Cup is taking place in Pamplona, Spain, from November 22-24.

