  1. Sports
Nov 24, 2024, 1:00 PM

Iran’s karate team into final of 2024 World Cup

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian men's karate kumite team advanced to the finals by defeating Japan in the semifinals of the 2024 Karate World Cup being held in Spain.

In the semifinals, Iran defeated Japan with a score of 3-0 to advance to the final of the tournament.

In the final match, Iran will compete against Egypt on Sunday.

Earlier in the tournament, the Iranian team overcame competitors from Macedonia, Croatia, Italy, and Australia during the group stage.

Iran also secured a victory against Slovakia in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.

The Iranian squad includes Mahmoud Nemati, Mehdi Ashouri, Saleh Abazari, and Mehdi Khodabakhshi.

The 2024 Karate World Cup is taking place in Pamplona, Spain, from November 22-24.

