Palestinian teenager shot dead by Zionists in West Bank

On Monday night, media outlets reported that at least 52 Palestinians were injured following the attacks of Zionist forces on the north of the West Bank.

Fierce clashes were also reported between the Zionists and Palestinians in Beita, during which the Israeli regime's troops used war bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

Recently, Zionist media outlets reported that at least 32 Zionists were killed during the operations carried out by Resistance forces since the beginning of 2023.

