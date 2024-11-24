Iran-IAEA interactions must occur in non-political atmosphere

During an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday morning, Ghalibaf reacted to the anti-Iran stance of the three European countries and the United States, stating that their unrealistic and destructive political approach resulted in the issuance of an unjustified and unanimous resolution regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program by the IAEA Board of Governors.

Ghalibaf further explained that the three European countries and the United States use Iran's peaceful nuclear activities as a pretext for their illegitimate actions, criticizing them for undermining the credibility and independence of the IAEA through non-compliance and dishonesty, which creates confusion around the constructive atmosphere aimed at strengthening interactions between Iran and the IAEA.

In response to the political misuse of the IAEA Board of Governors, the Islamic Republic of Iran promptly added the issue to the agenda and initiated the launch of a set of new and advanced centrifuges, as noted by Ghalibaf.

He emphasized that the continuation of such political and unconstructive decisions will drive countries to take actions outside the IAEA's protocols to safeguard their national security.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker expressed hope that the IAEA, along with the heads of state who are committed to protecting the independence and technical credibility of the Board of Governors, will oppose the recent resolution and put an end to the oppressive dominance of the three European states and the US.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf referred to the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, emphasizing that this court has finally issued arrest warrants for two of the most notorious war criminals in modern history, namely the murderous leaders of the illegitimate Zionist regime.

He stated that this humanitarian sentence is the first step in a series of actions aimed at bringing the regime's criminal leaders to trial before the global community for their ongoing genocide and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Ghalibaf also extended his condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, particularly to the bereaved families of the victims of a recent terrorist attack that resulted in the martyrdom of many Pakistani citizens.

He wished a swift recovery to those injured in the attack, reaffirming that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support its friendly and brotherly nations, like Pakistan, to prevent the recurrence of such incidents by fostering regional security.

