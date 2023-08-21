Netanyahu visits site of Palestinians operation in Al-Khalil

In a statement at the site of the Palestinian shooting operation on Monday, Netanyahu and Gallant blamed Iran for the rise in resistance in the West Bank.

The Palestinian local media such as Palestine today said that after the successful Al-Khalil (Hebron) shooting, the Zionist regime military raided Beita town located in the south of Nablus and wounded 8 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that one of the 8 Palestinians was shot in the head.

The al-Aqsa Brigades, the armed wing of Fath Movement, took responsibility for the Al-Khalil operation and said in a statement that this anti-Zionist operation led to the death of one Zionist and the wounding of another.

