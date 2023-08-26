Resistance forces, Zionist troops clash in Occupied WB

The Israeli regime's forces attacked Nablus, Jenin, Bethlehem, and Al-Khalil on Saturday morning.

In response to the Zionists' aggression, Resistance forces targeted them with bullets in Al-Khalil and Jenin. The Zionists also used tear gas and bullets against the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that a 20-year-old Palestinian, who was recently injured by Zionists in Jenin, was martyred on Saturday due to sustaining severe injuries.

In another development, local sources reported that 10 Palestinian prisoners jailed in the Zionists' prisons are continuing their hunger strike in protest against their unjustified detention.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

