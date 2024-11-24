Leader calls for prosecution of all Israeli officials

The Leader made the remarks in a post in Hebrew on X social media platform on Saturday.

“All the political and military captains of the criminal Zionist terrorist gang must be prosecuted,” the post read.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, and his former war minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of crimes against humanity during the 13-month war in Gaza.

The warrants said there was reason to believe Netanyahu and Gallant have used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid, and that they have intentionally targeted civilians in Gaza.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

