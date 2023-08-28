Zionists launch extensive raid on WB, clash with Palestinians

Following the Zionists' attack on the Balata Camp in eastern Nablus, Resistance forces targeted them with bullets and handmade bombs.

Local sources reported that several Palestinian youths were injured during the Zionists' attack on Nablus and Jenin.

The Israeli regime's forces also detained at least 16 Palestinians on Monday's raid.

Israeli regime's forces launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

MP/5872775