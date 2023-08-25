Hamas condemns Zionists' plan to increase number of settlers

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said in a statement on Thursday that the plan was part of the systematic land confiscation policy adopted by the fascist Israeli regime led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a plan dubbed "a million for Samaria" that was put forward on Wednesday, occupation authorities eye to have one million settlers in the West Bank region of Samaria by 2050.

Taha said the only way to confront Israel's plans was through resistance, and that such schemes were bound to fail.

Taha also called on the international community to take action and stop Israel's settlement expansion while also urging the Palestinian people to confront the Israeli settlement expansion plans through all available means.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 280 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The international community views the settlements – hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv's occupation of the territory in 1967 – as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territories.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

MN/Press TV